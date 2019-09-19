American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.77, 15,348,482 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 7,062,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,875 shares of the airline’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

