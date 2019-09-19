AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
AMEN Properties stock opened at $800.00 on Thursday. AMEN Properties has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $854.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $797.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.11.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
