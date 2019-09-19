AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

AMEN Properties stock opened at $800.00 on Thursday. AMEN Properties has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $854.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $797.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.11.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

