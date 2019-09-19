Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,587 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $167,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Day sold 405 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $23,781.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 175,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,501. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ambarella by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

