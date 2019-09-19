Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,508 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Altice USA worth $38,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.