Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AWP opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

