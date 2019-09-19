Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $108.60. 96,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

