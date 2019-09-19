Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,414. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

