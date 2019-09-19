Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $300,787.00 and $5,475.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00211875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.01207050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.