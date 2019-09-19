Alba Minerals (CVE:AA) Shares Down 12.5%

Alba Minerals Ltd (CVE:AA) shares were down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 107,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

About Alba Minerals (CVE:AA)

Alba Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on lithium properties. It holds interests in the Clayton Valley property that comprises 888 placer claims covering an area of 7,178 hectares located in Nevada's Clayton Valley, the United States; the QUIRON II property covering an area of 2,421 hectares situated in Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina; and the Chascha norte property covering an area of 2,843 hectares located in Southeastern part of the Salar de Arizaro in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

