Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,988. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.