Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKBA. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 11,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,643. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,257,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

