Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €161.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.13 ($157.12).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €122.82 ($142.81) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.87. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

