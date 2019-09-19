Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226,839 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 7.2% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.24% of Adobe worth $342,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.64.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.21. 220,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,372. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,464. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.