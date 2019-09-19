AdHive (ADH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $309,669.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

