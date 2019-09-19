Adelphoi (ADL) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $97,766.00 and $280.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00210445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01196253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

