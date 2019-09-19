ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.46% of ABM Industries worth $38,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 383,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $318,815.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.