Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Insider Acquires £28,925 in Stock

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Gavin Wood acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,925 ($37,795.64).

ABC opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,202.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,288.70. Abcam Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,430 ($18.69)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.