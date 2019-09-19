Aave Price Up 41.4% Over Last Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $612,976.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Binance, ABCC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.05278878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Alterdice, Binance, BiteBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, ABCC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

