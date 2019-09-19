4,553 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,740,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,558,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.52. 108,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

