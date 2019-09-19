$35.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $35.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.75 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $146.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 billion to $146.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.21 billion to $153.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,001,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,478,492. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

