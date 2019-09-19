3,366 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,130.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.53. 417,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646,359. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

