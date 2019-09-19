3,000 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,136,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,369,000 after purchasing an additional 590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $81.95. 264,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,934. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.