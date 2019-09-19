2,477,099 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.55% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 56,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

