$240.18 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $240.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $229.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $952.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.07 million to $955.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.65 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,690,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

