$221.79 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $221.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.48 million. Criteo reported sales of $222.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $959.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.30 million to $977.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Criteo by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 369,352 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,328,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 189,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.