20,000 Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 696.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 83,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.