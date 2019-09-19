16,300 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $780,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

FCPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 47,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.16. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

