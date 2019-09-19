10,600 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $299,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,696 shares of company stock worth $33,198,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $132.58. 22,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,833. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.14.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

