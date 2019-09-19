103,289 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $52,281,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,575,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

FSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 25,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,767. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

