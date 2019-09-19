$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Repligen also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repligen by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

