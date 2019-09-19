-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Electrameccanica Vehicles also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 3,769.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.67. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.