Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 41,050 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 25,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.