Zetacoin Achieves Market Cap of $285,028.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market cap of $285,028.00 and $14,761.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,204.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.03191228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00749985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,298,444 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

