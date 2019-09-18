ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

ZEON stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

