ZelCash (ZEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.18 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $5.18 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00959556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00226856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003215 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash's total supply is 76,711,400 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash's official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash's official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

