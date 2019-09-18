Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 242000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zecotek Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zecotek Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.