Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 6,260,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

