Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorVel by 818.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CorVel by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other CorVel news, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $281,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,805,146 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $2,526,996. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.