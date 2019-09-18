Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

