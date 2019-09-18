Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

