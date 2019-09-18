Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 0.7% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 311,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 86,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,802. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.