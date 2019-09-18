ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEAL stock remained flat at $$24.87 on Wednesday. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $765.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.98. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

