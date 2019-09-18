ZB Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. ZB has a total market cap of $167.37 million and $89.93 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00216370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01231318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017335 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020411 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

