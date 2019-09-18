Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.39. Zargon Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 16,340 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Get Zargon Oil and Gas alerts:

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.324507 EPS for the current year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zargon Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zargon Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.