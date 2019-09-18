Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Buy

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale lowered BNP PARIBAS/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

BNPQY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 72,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

