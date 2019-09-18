Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Sell

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

CHEF traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 244,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.