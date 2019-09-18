Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. American Homes 4 Rent also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 273.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,297,000 after buying an additional 4,374,907 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,035,000 after buying an additional 4,145,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,739,000 after buying an additional 3,671,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $58,228,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 1,755,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

