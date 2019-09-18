Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Sophiris Bio reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPHS. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPHS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

