Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American River Bankshares.
American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.78.
American River Bankshares Company Profile
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.
