Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

AMRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.