Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Price Target for FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FlexShopper an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,365. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 19,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,165.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

